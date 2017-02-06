Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick

A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick at the end of the season.

Arsenal are reportedly at the head of the queue to sign Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick on a free transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Carrick, 35, has impressed for Man United this season, but the Englishman will be out of contract in June and talks over another 12-month extension have not yet begun.

On Sunday, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho hinted that Carrick would not be offered a new contract due to his advancing years, which has thrown the midfielder's future into doubt.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are closely monitoring developments and are confident of beating a host of clubs to the signing of the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Carrick, who has made 19 appearances for Man United this season, has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one Champions League trophy during his time at Old Trafford.