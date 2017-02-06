New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick at the end of the season.
Monday, February 6, 2017

Arsenal are reportedly at the head of the queue to sign Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick on a free transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Carrick, 35, has impressed for Man United this season, but the Englishman will be out of contract in June and talks over another 12-month extension have not yet begun.

On Sunday, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho hinted that Carrick would not be offered a new contract due to his advancing years, which has thrown the midfielder's future into doubt.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are closely monitoring developments and are confident of beating a host of clubs to the signing of the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Carrick, who has made 19 appearances for Man United this season, has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one Champions League trophy during his time at Old Trafford.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Your Comments
