Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets winner as Manchester United beat Blackburn Rovers

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United progress through to the FA Cup quarter-finals after coming from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 18:18 UK

A second-half effort from Zlatan Ibrahimovic has earned Manchester United a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round.

Goals from Danny Graham and Marcus Rashford meant that the game remained level with 15 minutes remaining before Ibrahimovic marked his debut in the competition with his 24th goal of the season after coming off the bench.

Jose Mourinho made seven changes to his side for the short trip to Ewood Park and during the opening stages, it appeared that it could be a decision which would backfire.

Moments after testing Sergio Romero from 25 yards, Marvin Emnes turned provider for Danny Graham who was able to find the far corner of the net from 14 yards after being played in by the on-loan attacker.

However, falling behind sparked United into life and soon after Ander Herrera had fired straight at Jason Steele from 16 yards, the visitors were back on level terms through Rashford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan produced a delightful pass through the middle of the Rovers defence and Rashford kept his composure to round Steele and tap into an empty net.

To Blackburn's credit, they continued to threaten at the other end of the pitch and they could have regained the lead when Craig Conway was played through on the left-hand side of the penalty area, but his shot was always rising and it cleared the crossbar.

Both teams struggled to create anything significant during the opening stages of the second half, but Blackburn managed to create a couple of corners and they started to get on top as the game approached the hour mark.

However, their increasing confidence led to Mourinho introducing both Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic and they almost made an immediate impact when Pogba teed up Herrera to cross for Ibrahimovic, only to see the Swede fail to get the telling touch at the back post.

With 15 minutes left, the pair joined forces to put United into the lead as Pogba's long ball found the run of Ibrahimovic and he calmly slotted the ball into the corner on the half-volley.

With three minutes remaining, Romero had to make a fine double save as Connor Mahoney and Emnes threatened an equaliser but aside from that scare, United comfortably held on to reach the last eight and continue the defence of the trophy which they won last May.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Brown: 'Rashford has to keep fighting'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford, Danny Graham, Jose Mourinho, Sergio Romero, Marvin Emnes, Ander Herrera, Jason Steele, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Craig Conway, Paul Pogba, Connor Mahoney, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Ander Herrera of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Ander Herrera pleased with battling spirit in Blackburn Rovers win
Mourinho praises Man Utd attitudeResult: Man United fight back to see off BlackburnLiverpool 'beat Man United to Larouci signing'Team News: Rashford given centre-forward roleMourinho insists Shaw has United future
Oxlade-Chamberlain wanted by Man United?Mourinho offered new five-year Man United deal?Smalling hoping for Ibrahimovic stayMourinho: 'Pogba will seem cheap soon'Rojo: 'Man United fans drive us forward'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho praises Manchester United attitude
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets winner as Manchester United beat Blackburn Rovers
Team News: Rashford given centre-forward roleFA charges Akpan, Blackburn over ref pushStokes gets suspended sentence for assaultWolves confirm Ben Marshall captureWolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'
Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn on loanSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupBlackburn hold firm on Ben Marshall feeCoyle: 'I have three transfer targets'Venky's pledge funding for Blackburn
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand