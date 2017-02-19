Ander Herrera insists that every player in Manchester United's squad is ready to step up when called upon, following the 2-1 comeback win over Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has hailed his side's attitude to recover from a goal down and beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 in the FA Cup.

Another potential upset looked to be on the cards at Ewood Park when Danny Graham gave the Championship hosts a 17th-minute lead, only for Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to turn the fifth-round tie on its head.

Herrera, who played the full 90 minutes in Lancashire, insists that each and every player in the squad will have to continue playing their part if United are to lift the famous trophy for a second year in succession.

"These teams are playing with everything against us but we can be happy with our attitude, we take this competition seriously because we are the holders," he told BeInSports.

"We want to win again at Wembley. Everyone is ready to play and some really important players were not on the pitch but the team was just as good. We need that from everyone."

Man United will now travel to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the competition.