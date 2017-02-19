Le Havre youth product Yasser Larouci is reportedly close to joining Liverpool after choosing the Reds over Manchester United.

Liverpool are close to sealing a deal for French youngster Yasser Larouci after beating rivals Manchester United to his signature, according to a report.

The 16-year-old, who had a trial with Southampton two months ago, is currently without a permanent club after turning down the offer of a contract with Le Havre.

United are said to have shown an interest in the teenager and were willing to offer him professional terms, but The Sun claims that Liverpool have got there first and will now look to wrap up a deal.

Attacking midfielder Larouci emerged through Le Havre's youth ranks - the former home of Paul Pogba, Dimitar Berbatov and Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool are also understood to be hopeful of signing Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in the summer after Blues boss Antonio Conte conceded that the player is likely to leave later this year.