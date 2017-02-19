New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'beat Manchester United to Yasser Larouci signing'

Le Havre youth product Yasser Larouci is reportedly close to joining Liverpool after choosing the Reds over Manchester United.
Liverpool are close to sealing a deal for French youngster Yasser Larouci after beating rivals Manchester United to his signature, according to a report.

The 16-year-old, who had a trial with Southampton two months ago, is currently without a permanent club after turning down the offer of a contract with Le Havre.

United are said to have shown an interest in the teenager and were willing to offer him professional terms, but The Sun claims that Liverpool have got there first and will now look to wrap up a deal.

Attacking midfielder Larouci emerged through Le Havre's youth ranks - the former home of Paul Pogba, Dimitar Berbatov and Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool are also understood to be hopeful of signing Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in the summer after Blues boss Antonio Conte conceded that the player is likely to leave later this year.

Nicky Butt during a photoshoot for the documentary 'The Class of '92'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
