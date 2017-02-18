New Transfer Talk header

Jurgen Klopp: 'Summer transfer plans underway'

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals that the club's plans for the summer transfer window are already well underway.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his club "are in talks" with players and agents over summer transfers as they look to put a number of deals in place before the end of the season.

The Reds are currently on a mid-season training camp in La Manga, and do not return to action until February 27, when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Klopp has insisted that he is already pleased with the squad he has in place at Anfield, but understands that he needs to boost his options in order to cope with a number of different competitions.

"We are in talks with different people - players, agents, all that stuff," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "Not a lot of decisions have been already made at this point. Why should they at this stage?

"But we are on the way. At the end I'm sure we will have a really good squad. We already have a good squad and a few more good players will make it even better. There's a good base."

Liverpool are currently being strongly linked with a move for Chelsea teenager Dominic Solanke, who will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Juventus 'to make summer move for Can'
