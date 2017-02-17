Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson says that his side's trip to Spain this week will "only benefit" them for the remainder of the campaign.

The Reds claimed a 2-0 triumph over Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday evening to end a run of form that had seen them win just one match in 10 games in 2017.

With the side not back in competitive action until February 27, manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to take the squad on a five-day trip to La manga for a warm-weather training camp.

"It's definitely a bonus coming here, working on one or two things, and hopefully we can play like we did against Spurs for the rest of the season," Henderson told the Liverpool website. "It's a different environment and you're with each other 24/7, so I think that'll only benefit us as a team going into the last part of the season.

"We can get a lot of work in on the training pitch on what we need to improve on, and everyone is looking forward to it. Hopefully the sun will help and we'll be feeling refreshed in the training, so hopefully when we go back home we're recharged and ready to go.

"The Spurs win gives us a little bit of confidence, getting back to the way we know we can play, and have played for the majority of the season."

Striker Daniel Sturridge has been forced to leave the training camp early and fly back to England after picking up a virus.