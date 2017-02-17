General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson: 'La Manga trip a bonus'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson says that his side's trip to Spain this week will "only benefit" them for the remainder of the campaign.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 12:33 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said that the club's trip to Spain this week will "only benefit" them in the final few months of the season.

The Reds claimed a 2-0 triumph over Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday evening to end a run of form that had seen them win just one match in 10 games in 2017.

With the side not back in competitive action until February 27, manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to take the squad on a five-day trip to La manga for a warm-weather training camp.

"It's definitely a bonus coming here, working on one or two things, and hopefully we can play like we did against Spurs for the rest of the season," Henderson told the Liverpool website. "It's a different environment and you're with each other 24/7, so I think that'll only benefit us as a team going into the last part of the season.

"We can get a lot of work in on the training pitch on what we need to improve on, and everyone is looking forward to it. Hopefully the sun will help and we'll be feeling refreshed in the training, so hopefully when we go back home we're recharged and ready to go.

"The Spurs win gives us a little bit of confidence, getting back to the way we know we can play, and have played for the majority of the season."

Striker Daniel Sturridge has been forced to leave the training camp early and fly back to England after picking up a virus.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?
>
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Jurgen Klopp, Daniel Sturridge, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Juventus 'to make summer move for Emre Can'
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Daniel Sturridge leaves Liverpool training camp
Sturridge sits out Liverpool trainingKlopp expects Lovren return next weekGabriel Barbosa "very happy" at InterCan: 'It's not easy to ignore criticism'Mane thanks Liverpool fans for 'easing heartache'
Man United, Liverpool 'scout Malcolm'Henderson accepts challenge to win every gameDembele: 'Liverpool wanted win more than us'Agent: 'Mane did not reject Spurs for money'Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool not a one-man team'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version