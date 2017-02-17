Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge leaves the Reds' warm-weather training camp in Spain after picking up an illness.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has flown home early from the club's training camp in Spain after picking up a virus.

The 27-year-old was part of the side which flew to La Manga for warm-weather training on Wednesday despite complaining of feeling ill before the flight.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Sturridge did not participate in the first training session on Thursday and after an assessment by medical staff, the decision was taken to send him home.

Jurgen Klopp's side will remain in Spain until Sunday and are expected to link back up with Sturridge early next week.

The Reds are not in competitive action again until they travel to champions Leicester City in the Premier League on February 27.