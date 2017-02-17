New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke this summer.
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing young striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rivals Chelsea this summer.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse, where he impressed with seven goals in 25 appearances.

According to The Sun, Solanke had demanded a contract worth £50,000 a week in order to pen fresh terms with Antonio Conte's side but has now told friends that he is destined for Merseyside.

Liverpool are expected to pay up to £8m in compensation for the England under-21 international but will not meet his salary demands, instead offering him the promise of the chance to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

Solanke has been with Chelsea since the age of seven.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
