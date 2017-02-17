Serie A side Juventus are reportedly preparing a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can this summer.

Serie A side Juventus are reportedly planning to make a summer move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The 23-year-old has 18 months remaining on his contract at Anfield and has yet to agree new terms, alerting the Italian giants.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is in the market for two new midfielders this summer and is said to be a big admirer of Can, who moved to Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

According to reports in Italy, Allegri intends to swoop for Can, as well as reported Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud, when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Can has made 76 top-flight appearances for the Reds, scoring five goals, and has also been capped seven times by the Germany national side.