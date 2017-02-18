Arsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'

A report claims that Arsenal join Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea's contract rebel Dominic Solanke.

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea teenager Dominic Solanke.

On Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte revealed that he expects the 19-year-old to leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The England Under-21 international has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, but according to London Football, Arsenal are also closely monitoring proceedings as they prepare to make a move.

It is understood that Chelsea were keen to keep the in-demand teenager, but were unprepared to increase his wages from £7,000-a-week to meet his demands of £50,000-a-week.

Premier League leaders Chelsea expect to receive up to £8m in compensation for a player that joined the London club at the age of seven.