Arsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea teenager Dominic Solanke.
On Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte revealed that he expects the 19-year-old to leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The England Under-21 international has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, but according to London Football, Arsenal are also closely monitoring proceedings as they prepare to make a move.
It is understood that Chelsea were keen to keep the in-demand teenager, but were unprepared to increase his wages from £7,000-a-week to meet his demands of £50,000-a-week.
Premier League leaders Chelsea expect to receive up to £8m in compensation for a player that joined the London club at the age of seven.