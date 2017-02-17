New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exit

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that Dominic Solanke is likely to leave the club at the end of the season amid reported interest from Liverpool.
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he expects Dominic Solanke to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old's current deal expires in June, and Chelsea have reportedly been put off the idea of offering an extension by Solanke's demands of £50,000 a week.

The England Under-21 international has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and Conte confirmed that the player is considering leaving the club.

"I think this is his will (to leave). I have spoken with him to try to understand his will. But we must have great respect for every decision that the player can take," he told reporters.

"His contract expires in June and he has the full will to stay in Chelsea or to go away."

Solanke has only ever made one senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Vitesse.

