Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he expects Dominic Solanke to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old's current deal expires in June, and Chelsea have reportedly been put off the idea of offering an extension by Solanke's demands of £50,000 a week.

The England Under-21 international has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and Conte confirmed that the player is considering leaving the club.

"I think this is his will (to leave). I have spoken with him to try to understand his will. But we must have great respect for every decision that the player can take," he told reporters.

"His contract expires in June and he has the full will to stay in Chelsea or to go away."

Solanke has only ever made one senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Vitesse.