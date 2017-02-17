New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte "confident" of Diego Costa stay

Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is "confident" that Diego Costa will stay at the club, but insists that he will not discuss the matter until the end of the season.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "confident" that Diego Costa will stay at the club, but insists that he will not discuss the matter before the end of the season.

Costa was heavily linked with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League during the January transfer window, but has more recently been tipped to sign a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Conte is expecting to have his top scorer available to him next season, but admitted that he is unaware of any imminent new deal for the Spain international.

"I don't know about this situation. I think now it's very important to be focused on the present and not to look so far forward," he told reporters.

"At the end of the season we will see the situation. I'm confident [he will stay]. I repeat: now it's important to keep the great concentration for the present. The present is tomorrow's game against Wolverhampton. We must go in the next round."

Chelsea take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?
