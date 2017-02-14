Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with star striker Diego Costa over a five-year deal worth around £65m, according to a report.

Chelsea will reportedly make Diego Costa their highest-paid player after reaching an agreement with the star striker over a new five-year contract.

The Spain international's future at Stamford Bridge appeared to look bleak following a training-ground dispute with a member of the Blues' backroom staff last month.

Manager Antonio Conte has repeatedly attempted to play down talk of a record-breaking switch to the Chinese Super League for Costa, however, insisting that "everything is perfect" and the situation - which he initially disputed in public - has now been resolved.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have gone all out to keep the 28-year-old in place by offering him a deal potentially worth £65m - around £222,000 a week up front, plus an added £9m worth of bonuses on top - which he has agreed in principle.

Costa found the net 14 times in all competitions prior to the furore over his future in January, but has scored just once in five games since.