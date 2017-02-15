General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 'Chelsea unlikely to slip up in Premier League title race'

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks on ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion at Adams Park on November 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink cannot see Chelsea slipping up further in the Premier League title race, despite their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 20:45 UK

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has suggested that Chelsea are too good to slip up in the Premier League title race, despire their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's table-topping side took the lead at Turf Moor with an early goal from Pedro, but Robbie Brady earned a share of the points for the Clarets with a spectacular free-kick.

The Clarets have only lost three Premier League games at home this season, to Swansea City, Arsenal and Manchester City, and still have to play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Hasselbaink, who played for Chelsea between 2000 and 2004, told Sky Sports News: "It's a good point for me, at Burnley. It's a difficult place to go. You have to give Burnley credit because not a lot of teams go there and win - Man City and Arsenal were quite lucky.

"So for Chelsea to go there, winning 1-0 and then [Burnley] score a stunner, I think it's a good result. Man United still have to go there, Tottenham still have to go there, so it's not going to be easy.

"Chelsea have found a way of how to play, and they are very calm and relaxed within that, very confident. I don't see them losing three games out of the 13 games they have left.

"Also, they don't have any European games, they only have the FA Cup and the Premier League, so they can concentrate in midweek, from Saturday to Saturday and really prepare. I think they will be too far ahead for the others."

Chelsea sit eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 13 games left of the league campaign.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
