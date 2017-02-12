Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
1-1
Chelsea
Brady (24')
Westwood (69'), Lowton (77'), Barton (88')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Pedro (7')
Luiz (75'), Fabregas (89')

Result: Robbie Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with Chelsea

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Robbie Brady marks his first start in a Burnley shirt with a 25-yard free kick which earns his side a 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 15:30 UK

A stunning free kick from Robbie Brady has earned Burnley a deserved 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Pedro had given the Blues an early lead but January signing Brady curled into the top corner from 25 yards to secure a point for the Clarets.

The result sees Chelsea move 10 points clear at the top of the standings, while Burnley now sit 10 points above the relegation zone.

It did not take long for Chelsea to get into their stride at Turf Moor and Eden Hazard should have given the Blues the lead when latching onto a fine through-ball from Diego Costa, but he struck his shot too close to Tom Heaton.

However, the West Londoners did open the scoring just a minute later through Pedro, who received a pass off Victor Moses before wrong-footing the defender and firing into the bottom corner.

The signs were there that Antonio Conte's side could run away with the game but for the remainder of the first half, Burnley were arguably the better side and Ashley Barnes twice went close with long-range efforts.

It was Brady who eventually found their equaliser and in some style, too, as the club-record signing curled a free kick into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois's net from 25 yards.

The Belgian stopper was powerless to prevent his team from being pegged back but before half time, he ensured that they remained on level terms with a fine intervention to stop Matthew Lowton scoring from 12 yards out after running onto a pin-point pass from Joey Barton.

Moments after the restart, Burnley had another clear chance to take the lead but despite being found in space inside the penalty area, Andre Gray placed his shot too close to Courtois.

However, chances were few and far between during the second period, with Chelsea's best opening coming from a long-range strike from Cesar Azpilicueta which just cleared the crossbar.

Hazard and Cesc Fabregas both miscued shots from the edge of the penalty area, before Pedro curled over when he should have at least hit the target.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages but neither goalkeeper was forced into any more work as the spoils were shared in the North-West.

Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Conte brushes off Willian exit rumours
>
View our homepages for Pedro, Robbie Brady, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Tom Heaton, Victor Moses, Antonio Conte, Ashley Barnes, Thibaut Courtois, Matthew Lowton, Joey Barton, Andre Gray, Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Robbie Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with Chelsea
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea happy to leave Turf Moor with a point'
Team News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyMourinho: 'No hope of catching Chelsea'Conte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Conte hails Luiz for showing "real value"Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
Gladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Conte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripConte brushes off Willian exit rumoursDyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Burnley News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Robbie Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with Chelsea
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea happy to leave Turf Moor with a point'
Michael Keane: "We deserved the point"Team News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyConte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripDyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test'Westwood: 'Sean Dyche rescued me from Villa'
Preview: Burnley vs. ChelseaJoey Barton "humbled" by Burnley returnBen Mee: 'Burnley close to away win'Michael Keane: "We can beat Chelsea"Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effort
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand