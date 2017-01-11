A report claims that Manchester United could move for Le Havre teenager Yasser Larouci, who trained with Southampton last month.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a move for Le Havre teenager Yasser Larouci.

The attacking midfielder is believed to have turned down the chance to sign a professional contract at Le Havre, where he had captained the French side's Under-16 outfit.

Larouci travelled to Southampton to train with the Premier League outfit last month, but according to Goal.com, Man United are now very much in the hunt for the France youth international after monitoring his development.

The same report claims that Man United will attempt to convince Larouci to make the move to their academy as Nicky Butt continues to bring a host of talented youngsters to the English giants.

Man United poached Paul Pogba from Le Havre in 2009, eventually agreeing a financial settlement with the French outfit after a complaint to FIFA.