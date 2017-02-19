New Transfer Talk header

Inter Milan issue hands off warning to Ivan Perisic suitors

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Sporting director Piero Ausilio stresses that Inter Milan have no reason to sell Premier League-linked winger Ivan Perisic at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has warned any potential suitors to forget about making a bid for winger Ivan Perisic as the club have no plans to sell him.

The Croatia international was recently linked with a move to a trio of Premier League sides after impressing during his 18 months at the San Siro.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all said to have been alerted to Inter's financial fair-play restrictions, which may force them to cash in on a star player, but Ausilio insists that this is not the case and Perisic will unlikely be moving on.

"I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "He is part of a massive project and we do not want to sell our players.

"We cannot envisage an Inter without Perisic. We are not going to get rid of our best players."

Perisic, who is reportedly valued over the £30m mark, has seven goals and two assists in Serie A for Inter this term.

A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
expand