Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has warned any potential suitors to forget about making a bid for winger Ivan Perisic as the club have no plans to sell him.

The Croatia international was recently linked with a move to a trio of Premier League sides after impressing during his 18 months at the San Siro.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all said to have been alerted to Inter's financial fair-play restrictions, which may force them to cash in on a star player, but Ausilio insists that this is not the case and Perisic will unlikely be moving on.

"I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "He is part of a massive project and we do not want to sell our players.

"We cannot envisage an Inter without Perisic. We are not going to get rid of our best players."

Perisic, who is reportedly valued over the £30m mark, has seven goals and two assists in Serie A for Inter this term.