Premier League trio take interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic?

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly considering making an offer for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic during the summer transfer window.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:16 UK

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly identified Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic as a potential transfer target for the summer.

Perisic has only spent 18 months at the San Siro, but his form for the Italian giants - as well as their restrictions due to FIFA's financial fair-play regulations - has left the Croatian star as a possible acquisition for a number of European football's top clubs.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League trio of United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all considering bids for Perisic, who could cost in the region of €35m.

The 27-year-old cost half that fee when he left Wolfsburg in 2015, but 14 goals from 53 appearances in Italy's top flight has seen his value increase over the last year-and-a-half.

Inter - who currently sit in sixth place in the league table - are likely to have to qualify for the Champions League to be able to fend off interest in one of their key players.

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Lucas unhappy with lack of game time
