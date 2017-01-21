Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly considering making an offer for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic during the summer transfer window.

Perisic has only spent 18 months at the San Siro, but his form for the Italian giants - as well as their restrictions due to FIFA's financial fair-play regulations - has left the Croatian star as a possible acquisition for a number of European football's top clubs.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League trio of United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all considering bids for Perisic, who could cost in the region of €35m.

The 27-year-old cost half that fee when he left Wolfsburg in 2015, but 14 goals from 53 appearances in Italy's top flight has seen his value increase over the last year-and-a-half.

Inter - who currently sit in sixth place in the league table - are likely to have to qualify for the Champions League to be able to fend off interest in one of their key players.