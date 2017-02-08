Inter Milan are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Inter Milan.

After the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Aguero has found himself on the substitutes' bench and it has been suggested that he may look to leave the club at the end of the summer.

City have allegedly denied that the Argentine will be available for transfer but according to Corriere Dello Sport, Inter are considering a move for the forward.

Should City change their stance on Aguero, it will take a substantial offer for him to be allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium, but it has been suggested that Inter would welcome the chance to sign the 28-year-old.

Aguero has scored 18 times in 26 appearances for City in all competitions this season.