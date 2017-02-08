New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Inter Milan consider move for Sergio Aguero?

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Inter Milan are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 17:42 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Inter Milan.

After the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Aguero has found himself on the substitutes' bench and it has been suggested that he may look to leave the club at the end of the summer.

City have allegedly denied that the Argentine will be available for transfer but according to Corriere Dello Sport, Inter are considering a move for the forward.

Should City change their stance on Aguero, it will take a substantial offer for him to be allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium, but it has been suggested that Inter would welcome the chance to sign the 28-year-old.

Aguero has scored 18 times in 26 appearances for City in all competitions this season.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Read Next:
Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'
>
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Inter Milan consider move for Sergio Aguero?
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City 'insist Sergio Aguero will not be sold this summer'
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'
Liverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'Fernandinho: 'Jesus level will drop'Caballero: 'We will see best of Bravo'Toure calls for caution over JesusPSG interested in Sergio Aguero?
Caballero hails "fantastic" BravoReport: Man City plotting Carvalho moveReport: Man City back in for LaporteGuardiola happy with Aguero reactionGuardiola "surprised" by Jesus form
> Manchester City Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Inter Milan consider move for Sergio Aguero?
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Report: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wanted by Inter Milan
 Samir Handanovic of FC Internazionale Milano looks during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 11, 2015
Liverpool turn attentions to Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic?
Guardiola: Aguero "most important" City playerInter plotting summer bid for Aguero?Hull complete deal for Inter defenderInter winger rejects offer to join Chelsea?Liverpool fail in bid to sign Inter youngster?
Swansea in talks with Inter over Ranocchia?Chelsea, Spurs lock horns over Pinamonti?PL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Agent confirms Mauro Icardi interestStevan Jovetic completes Sevilla switch
> Inter Milan Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand