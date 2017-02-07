Manchester City reportedly have no plans to sell Sergio Aguero this summer after Gabriel Jesus took the Argentine's place in Pep Guardiola's last two starting lineups.

The former Atletico Madrid star has had to settle for a spot on the bench in City's last two games, watching 19-year-old Jesus score three goals and providing one assist.

In the last few days Aguero has been linked with big-money moves to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and even though he has claimed that he will fight for his place, he suggested that his future will be decided at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, though, City's hierarchy will not sell their striker and are instead hopeful that Jesus's arrival will provide healthy competition that will get the best out of Aguero.

The South American, who has scored 15 times in all competitions so far this season, is 23 goals away from reaching City's all-time record.

Jesus was bought by the two-time Premier League champions from Palmeiras last summer for a reported £27m figure, but did not join up with Pep Guardiola's side until January.