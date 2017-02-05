General view of the Etihad

Sergio Aguero: 'I will fight for Manchester City future'

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero vows to fight for his place in the side having lost his place to Gabriel Jesus for the last two Premier League games.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has vowed to fight for his future at the club having lost his place in the team in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has sat out his side's last two Premier League games, during which time January arrival Gabriel Jesus has scored three goals and assisted one more.

Aguero insists that he has not considered leaving the club, but admits that his future is not certain should Pep Guardiola decide that he is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

"Sometimes this happens. When you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we'll see what happens with my future," he told reporters.

"No, no [I have not thought about leaving]. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we'll see what the club wants to do with me.

"In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course."

Aguero has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
