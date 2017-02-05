Swansea City boss Paul Clement slams match officials for missing a number of key decisions in the build-up to Gabriel Jesus's winning goal for Manchester City.

The Brazilian struck in injury time on his first home start as Pep Guardiola's side beat the struggling Swans 2-1 to leave them mired in the Premier League relegation mix.

Although Clement had no complaints with the goal, he pointed towards an incident by the dugout in the build-up, where substitute Luciano Narsingh was deemed to have fouled Aleksandar Kolarov.

"I'm disappointed," Clement told Sky Sports News. "Firstly I don't think Narsingh fouled Kolarov, who went into challenge Narsingh then fell across him. So, that's not a foul.

"And then the restart was taken 15 yards deeper than where the foul was and it was a rolling ball. Those things have to be right for us.

"If the free kick was taken where it should have been then we would have been in position and they wouldn't have been able to have that attack."

The result leaves Swansea 17th in the Premier League table, just a point outside the relegation zone.