Feb 5, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Jesus (11', 92')
De Bruyne (42'), Sterling (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (81')
Llorente (60'), Cork (74')

Paul Clement criticises officials for decisions in build-up to Gabriel Jesus goal

Derby County manager Paul Clement during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City boss Paul Clement slams match officials for missing a number of key decisions in the build-up to Gabriel Jesus's winning goal for Manchester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 17:27 UK

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has criticised match officials for missing a number of key decisions in the build-up to Gabriel Jesus's winning goal for Manchester City in Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian struck in injury time on his first home start as Pep Guardiola's side beat the struggling Swans 2-1 to leave them mired in the Premier League relegation mix.

Although Clement had no complaints with the goal, he pointed towards an incident by the dugout in the build-up, where substitute Luciano Narsingh was deemed to have fouled Aleksandar Kolarov.

"I'm disappointed," Clement told Sky Sports News. "Firstly I don't think Narsingh fouled Kolarov, who went into challenge Narsingh then fell across him. So, that's not a foul.

"And then the restart was taken 15 yards deeper than where the foul was and it was a rolling ball. Those things have to be right for us.

"If the free kick was taken where it should have been then we would have been in position and they wouldn't have been able to have that attack."

The result leaves Swansea 17th in the Premier League table, just a point outside the relegation zone.

A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Read Next:
Narsingh: 'We have confidence to survive'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Paul Clement, Gabriel Jesus, Aleksandar Kolarov, Luciano Narsingh, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: Gabriel Jesus double earns Manchester City late win over Swansea City
 Derby County manager Paul Clement during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015
Paul Clement criticises officials for decisions in build-up to Gabriel Jesus goal
Team News: Aguero benched as Jesus starts for Man CityClement: 'Swansea tried to sign Lampard'Swansea 'turned down China bids for Sigurdsson'Narsingh: 'We have confidence to survive'Swansea attacker Hedges joins Barnsley
Swansea sign Jordan Ayew in swap dealResult: Swans claim vital win over SouthamptonTeam News: Narsingh on bench for unchanged SwansNeil Taylor 'completes Villa medical'Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn on loan
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand