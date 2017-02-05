Watford boss Walter Mazzarri believes that he can bring the best out of on-loan striker M'Baye Niang, who joined the Hornets from AC Milan in January.

The France Under-21 international joined the Hornets on loan from AC Milan at the end of the January transfer window and scored on his home debut when Mazzarri's men beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday.

Niang, who has been with Milan since 2012, has been at the centre of off-field controversy during his career, but the Italian coach believes he can help the 22-year-old fulfil his potential.

"I treat him as if he were my son," the Watford boss told Sky Sports News. "Speaking with him every day, of course. I ask him for suggestions and I think he listens to me as well.

"A player with his qualities, if he has made mistakes in the past the important thing is that he doesn't do it anymore and he keeps following my suggestions.

"Niang did very well against Arsenal, also because he is a player that did not play a lot with Milan this season. But he still needs to get the perfect condition I want."

Watford's loan deal with Milan includes an option to buy Niang at the end of the season.