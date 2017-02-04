Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-1
Burnley
Deeney (10'), Niang (45')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Barnes (78' pen.)
Hendrick (6')

Result: Troy Deeney, M'Baye Niang help Watford into top half

Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Troy Deeney and M'Baye Niang register for Watford to condemn 10-man Burnley to a 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Watford have defeated 10-man Burnley 2-1 at Vicarage Road to make it back-to-back Premier League wins and climb into the top half of the table.

First-half headers from Troy Deeney and M'Baye Niang helped the Hornets to a slender victory in the first top-flight meeting to be staged between the two sides at this ground.

Three days on from picking up a shock win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Watford were able to put their previous poor run of form firmly behind them by moving into 10th place in the division.

Burnley were dealt a blow when Jeff Hendrick was shown a straight red card for his two-footed challenge on Jose Holebas, leaving them with an early mountain to climb as they went in search of just a second point on their travels this season.

Just moments later Deeney, on the scoresheet in North London in midweek, picked up from where he left off in that one by losing his man and nodding home from Niang's cross.

Niang then tested Tom Heaton with a fine attempt 22 minutes in and January recruit Mauro Zarate sent a tame shot down the middle soon after.

The closest Burnley came to a first-half leveller arrived just after the half-hour mark, as Joey Barton's free kick had to be helped over the bar by Heurelho Gomes.

Zarate and Niang both came close to adding a second for Watford prior to the interval, and that killer goal did arrive 44 minutes in through the latter's header across goal and into the corner.

Burnley were not willing to give up, though, and looked to muster a response through a Ben Mee header which was tipped wide by Gomes to keep his side's two-goal advantage intact.

Etienne Capoue and Deeney both nearly put the game out of reach, but the Englishman was brilliantly denied by countryman Heaton as the final quarter of the match arrived.

The visitors did get the lifeline they were after 78 minutes in, though, as a Sebastian Prodl handball inside the box allowed Ashley Barnes to step up and tuck away the resultant penalty.

There was still time for a late twist, which very nearly arrived as Robbie Brady fired a volley right down the middle and Barnes was thwarted in the third minute of added time by Gomes, but Watford did enough in the end to hold out for the points.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24139245162948
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough24410101926-722
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
