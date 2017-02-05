Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56')

Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester City players are anxious'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri admits that the Leicester City players have been affected by anxiety as they struggle near the bottom of the Premier League table.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 18:56 UK

Claudio Ranieri has admitted that anxiety has infiltrated the Leicester City ranks and left them battling for Premier League survival.

The Foxes sensationally became champions of England just nine months ago, but a 3-0 home defeat against Manchester United on Sunday ensures that they sit just one point above the relegation zone after 24 games.

Ranieri told BBC Sport after the game: "We have to score, play together and never give up.

"It is important now to get the confidence. Last season everything was right and the players got confidence, now they are anxious. We need to react every time.

"We're together. I'm happy with the players and they're happy with me. We have to stay together and keep fighting."

Leicester led the Premier League by three points at this stage a year ago, following a 2-0 win over Liverpool in which Jamie Vardy bagged a brace.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Ranieri: 'Leicester fairytale is over'
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester United cruise past Leicester City to close gap on top four
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Wayne Rooney left out of Manchester United squad
Ranieri: 'Leicester affected by anxiety'Ranieri: 'Leicester fairytale is over'Report: 'Growing unrest' at LeicesterHuth: 'We must be honest with ourselves'Mourinho hails 'world's best' Ranieri
Ranieri confident Ulloa will play again for FoxesRanieri: 'No panic for Leicester'Ulloa 'will not go on strike at Leicester'Ranieri unhappy with 'clear handball'Leicester confirm Wague loan signing
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand