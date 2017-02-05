Claudio Ranieri admits that the Leicester City players have been affected by anxiety as they struggle near the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Foxes sensationally became champions of England just nine months ago, but a 3-0 home defeat against Manchester United on Sunday ensures that they sit just one point above the relegation zone after 24 games.

Ranieri told BBC Sport after the game: "We have to score, play together and never give up.

"It is important now to get the confidence. Last season everything was right and the players got confidence, now they are anxious. We need to react every time.

"We're together. I'm happy with the players and they're happy with me. We have to stay together and keep fighting."

Leicester led the Premier League by three points at this stage a year ago, following a 2-0 win over Liverpool in which Jamie Vardy bagged a brace.