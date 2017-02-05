United, meanwhile, are currently on a 14-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League but remain sixth in the table following their goalless draw with Hull City last time out.

The hosts come into this match sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone and without a win - or indeed a goal - in the league since the turn of the year.

32 min United haven't been any better when going forward either, though, with that Rashford chance by far the best opening either side have had so far. The visitors have looked better in possession since changing their system, though.

30 min We're half an hour into this match now, and so far it has been a very even affair. Considering the league positions of both sides, Ranieri will be the happier of the two managers right now, but they haven't offered too much in an attacking sense.

28 min YELLOW CARD! Leicester fans want a red card here as Mata slides in and takes out Vardy late with a poor challenge. The referee only shows a yellow, which is just about the right decision, but the Spaniard was borderline there.

27 min It looked like quite an innocuous incident between Simpson and Ibrahimovic, but the Leicester full-back is not moving freely at all. He will try to continue, but he looks to be in some pain.

25 min Concern for both teams here as Ibrahimovic goes down under the challenge of Simpson, and both players seem to have hurt themselves in it. It looked like quite a soft free kick, in truth, but Simpson appears to have come off worse.

23 min CHANCE! The best chance of the match so far comes the way of United, but Rashford cannot keep it down. Mkhitaryan delivers a cross from the right flank following a sweeping move from the visitors, but the ball bounces just in front of Rashford and he can't keep his half-volley down.

22 min Almost a chance for Leicester as Herrera's pass is underhit and immediately pounced upon by Vardy. He gives it to the overlapping Musa on the left channel, but Bailly makes an important challenge in the area.

21 min United have just changed their system a little having struggled to really get going in the opening 20 minutes. It is more of a 4-2-3-1 system now, with Rashford going out wide left.

19 min Almost a chance for Leicester at the far post as they win a free kick in a good crossing position. Mahrez's delivery is flicked on by Vardy towards Morgan, but he can only head the ball into the back of Pogba and it goes behind for a corner.

17 min This has not been the greatest 17 minutes of football you will see this season, it must be said. Neither side have been anywhere near their best and there has been a noticeable lack of quality in the game so far.

15 min Mahrez tries to do what he did so many times last season as he picks the ball up on the right flank and cuts inside onto his left. Rojo knows the drill, though, and does enough to ensure that the Algerian's eventual effort is never troubling De Gea.

14 min A minor flash point here as Bailly and Vardy clash off the ball following a clearance from the United defender. There is a tussle on the ground as both try to get the final dig in, but Anthony Taylor leaves his punishment at a free kick to the visitors.

12 min The ball has not stayed on the field for more than a few seconds over the course of the past minute or so. It is all very scrappy and uninspiring stuff at the moment.

10 min Not more to report from the last couple of minutes, with the ball stuck in the middle third as both sides have a few throw-ins in quick succession.

8 min Leicester are doing a decent job of getting about the United players and making this quite scrappy at the moment. Neither side have been able to keep the ball very well so far.

6 min SAVE! The first save comes from Schmeichel as Ibrahimovic flicks the ball out to Rojo, who tries to first a first-time half-volley towards goal. He cuts across it and gets it on target, but it is easy for the Leicester keeper.

5 min YELLOW CARD! The first card of the game takes just five minutes to arrive as Drinkwater is shown yellow for a cynical pull on Mata to stop a counter-attack.

4 min Almost an early chance for the Foxes as a cross is directed towards Huth at the back post, but Rojo does really well to nod the ball over his own crossbar.

3 min Slow start to the game at the King Power are both sides try to settle into it. Neither of those two teams have started particularly well of late, so perhaps we shouldn't expect an early goal here.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Here we go then! Manchester United get us underway at the King Power Stadium!

3.58pm This will be Leicester's 2,000th match in the top flight of English football, with the Foxes having won 642, drawn 526 and lost 831 of the previous 1,999 0 a win percentage of just 32.1%. We're just minutes away from finding out whether they can slightly improve that record to greatly improve their hopes of survival.

3.56pm As I have already alluded to, Leicester thrashed Manchester City here earlier this season, and another win for the Foxes today would see them beat both Manchester clubs at home in the same top-flight campaign for the first time since 1975-76. The reverse fixture, though, turned out to be very one-sided in United's favour, with Mourinho's men racing into a 4-0 lead before half time courtesy of a flurry of three goals in five minutes. United's last visit here, meanwhile, ended in a 1-1 draw which was most notable for Vardy breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record by scoring in his 11th consecutive Premier League game.

3.54pm United had won 10 games in a row against Leicester before that 5-3 defeat, while in the Premier League era they have been beaten just two times in 21 league meetings between the two sides, winning 13 and drawing six. Just one of those defeats have come in their last 15 clashes too, with United having won 11 of those, scoring 37 goals in the process.

3.52pm The standout meeting between these two sides in recent years came in September 2014 when Leicester, then managed by Nigel Pearson and fighting relegation in their first season back in the top flight, twice came from two goals down to earn a stunning 5-3 victory over United here at the King Power. However, that is Leicester only win over United in their last 17 meetings across all competitions, with three draws and 13 defeats in that time too.

3.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the King Power Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! This is quite a tricky one to call, with United struggling a little for form right now and Leicester having been much better at home this season than they have on the road. Both sides could really do with a win, and a narrow away victory would not be a surprise at all, but I'm going to plump for a 1-1 draw.

3.48pm There is, of course, still work to do for United under Mourinho, but the general consensus is that they are making progress. They are actually one place worse off than at the same stage under Louis van Gaal last season, but they are also five points better off and look to be showing some of their old trademarks again. The most obvious of those in recent weeks has been the last goals, with United's last eight strikes in the Premier League having come in the final 30 minutes of games - including six from the 82nd minute onwards. Compare that to just two goals scored in the opening 15 minutes of games through the entire season and it is easy to see where United are strongest in matches.

3.46pm United are currently unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games, winning four and drawing two, which is currently the longest run in the division and their best streak since a seven-game one from November 2014 to February 2015. United actually have a better record on the road this season than they do at home, amassing 21 points in each case but playing one game fewer away. No team has lost fewer away games this season, while only Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have amassed more points on the road.

3.44pm That recent dip in form came after a run of nine straight wins in all competitions, but they have still managed to progress into the EFL Cup final and saunter into the last 16 of the FA Cup too. The 17-point gap to Chelsea is too big an ask to overhaul with only 15 games left of the season but, with the Europa League starting again later this month, United are still in with a chance of winning three trophies and finishing in the top four, which would have to go down as a successful first season at the helm for Mourinho.

3.42pm Even a victory this afternoon would not lift them out of sixth place following City's 2-1 win over Swansea earlier today, but defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal yesterday mean that they would be able to close the gap on the top four. A win for United here would see them move to within two points of the top four and just one behind Liverpool. However, the Red Devils have only won one of their last five games in all competitions, and that came against Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

3.40pm As many as seven of their ongoing 14-match unbeaten streak have been draws, including their last three league outings. Another stalemate this afternoon would make it four in a row in the Premier League for the first time since a run of five in 1992. The damage those draws have done is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that United are now 17 points adrift of Chelsea following the Blues' win over Arsenal yesterday. It is a huge 'What if?' but if United had turned all of those draws into wins then they would be top of the table by a point.

3.38pm Despite not being beaten since October, though, United have not moved from sixth in the table and still have plenty of work to do if they are to break into the top four. Draws have been the bane of United's season so far, with Mourinho's men having shared the spoils on a league-high nine occasions. Only Spurs have lost fewer games that United's three, but their nine draws have accounted for 18 dropped points, which have proved so costly for them this term.

3.36pm There are plenty of reasons for United fans to be optimistic heading into this match then, even if the last Manchester club to visit the King Power were well beaten 4-2 in a rare glimpse of last season's form from the Foxes. United will certainly be confident of avoiding such a convincing defeat considering they come into this match unbeaten in 14 Premier League outings - the longest current run in Europe's top five leagues.

3.34pm Leicester are today hoping to avoid back-to-back home Premier League defeats for the first time in two years having been beaten by Chelsea in their most recent league game here. However, only Middlesbrough and Hull have scored fewer goals than the Foxes in the top flight this season, with their tally of 24 being a full 18 fewer than at the same stage of the previous campaign. Only Boro have conceded fewer in the bottom seven, but their defensive record is still not good enough to make up for that attacking performance this season.

3.32pm The big hope for Leicester this afternoon is their home form, which has just about been enough to keep their heads above water so far this season. The Foxes have picked up 18 of their 21 points in front of their own fans, winning five, drawing three and losing three at home compared to no wins, three draws and nine defeats on the road. Including last season, Leicester have lost just three of their last 26 home league games, although those three defeats have all come in their last six outings - as many as in the previous 32.

3.30pm Indeed, Leicester are just the fifth team in Premier League history to have gone their first four games of a calendar year without scoring, following in the unenviable footsteps of Newcastle (2008), Swansea (2011), Hull (2014) and Aston Villa (2015). Another blank this afternoon would write Leicester's name in the book of unwanted Premier League records as no team has ever failed to score in their first five games of a calendar year.

3.28pm Ranieri's side are still searching for their first Premier League win of 2017 having draw one and lost each of their last three outings since the turn of the year. Another defeat this afternoon would see them fall to a fourth on the bounce for the first time since February 2015 when Nigel Pearson was in charge, and that could well happen considering Leicester have not even managed to score in their opening four games of the year yet.

3.26pm Leicester's season has been so poor so far that it is almost easy to forget just how impressive they were last season. Their performance this term is the worst title defence in English top-flight history so far, with the Foxes having amassed just 21 points from 23 games. The mathematicians amongst you won't need me to tell you that their points-per-game average will bring them in below the magic 40-point mark if they carry on like this for the rest of the campaign, which could lead to the possibility of the champions getting relegated.

3.24pm After yesterday's results, Leicester's gap to the relegation zone was cut to just one point, while they are just two off bottom - a far cry from last season when they led the way. Indeed, Leicester were a full 15 places and 26 points better off at the same stage of their title-winning campaign, which if anything goes to show just how remarkable last season's achievement was. Ranieri has urged his players to forget those heroics and focus on a relegation battle though, which is a sign of how drastically things have changed for his side in the space of just nine months.

3.22pm Leicester come into this match in a very precarious position in terms of the Premier League table, with results yesterday not helping their cause whatsoever. Worryingly for the Foxes, both Hull and Sunderland seem to be coming into a bit of form having won yesterday, while Swansea had also won back-to-back matches prior to today's game against Manchester City - which they look like losing having just conceded in the 92nd minute to fall 2-1 behind. Leicester need to find a bit of form soon if they are to stay ahead of those in the bottom three.

3.20pm Anthony Martial has to make do with a place on the bench, meanwhile, with the French winger having been publicly criticised by Mourinho on a few occasions recently. The United boss has left Martial in no doubt that he wants to see more from him, but with the form of Mkhitaryan and others in similar positions to him, chances to do so may be increasingly few and far between as the season progresses.

3.18pm Mata's inclusion is one of three changes made by Mourinho this afternoon, with the Spaniard replacing Carrick in the starting XI. The other two changes come in defence, where Bailly returns following his stint at the Africa Cup of Nations and Smalling also comes back into the first team. It is Bailly's first United appearance of the year, replacing the injured Phil Jones, while Smalling comes in for Blind and Rojo moves out to the left.

3.16pm Behind the Swede is the trio of Mata, Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford, all of whom have the ability to pick apart the Leicester defence if they are given enough space. Mata and Rashford both scored in the reverse fixture - as did Pogba, who is expected to play in a slightly deeper role alongside Herrera this afternoon - while Mkhitaryan has established himself as a key player in Mourinho's plans having finally broken into the team.

3.14pm The headline news for as far as United are concerned regards the absence of Wayne Rooney from the squad, with the skipper and record goalscorer missing out due to illness this afternoon. It is a very attacking lineup chosen by Jose Mourinho , though, with the likes of Carrick and Fellaini both left on the bench. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has 14 Premier League goals to his name this season, leads the line for the visitors despite having failed to score in his last three outings.

3.12pm Elsewhere for Leicester, there are no changes in the middle of the park as Drinkwater and Ndidi continue, while the back five remains the same as Ranieri's first choice from the title-winning season. Needless to say, they have also failed to emulate last term's performances so far this time around despite that quartet of Simpson, Morgan, Huth and Fuchs - with Schmeichel behind them - remaining the same.

3.10pm Mahrez and Vardy were the men who created the most headlines on the way to last season's scarcely-believable title success, but both have struggled to come anywhere near that sort of form again this time around. Indeed, the duo have been involved in 28 fewer Premier League goals this season than they had at the same stage of last season, which is a major reason why Leicester have performed so badly compared to their fairytale campaign last term. Vardy does, however, have two goals and two assists in two previous Premier League home games against United.

3.08pm The inclusion of Musa in a particularly interesting one given how poor Leicester have been in attack over the past month or so. The winger has all of the attributes to cause any defence all sorts of problems, and with Riyad Mahrez on the opposite flank that has the potential to be a devastating partnership. Neither have really got going so far this season, though, and today would be an timely game for that to change as far as Ranieri is concerned.

3.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the hosts have made just two changes to the side that fell to a late defeat at the hands of Burnley last time out, with both of those coming in attacking positions. Summer signing Ahmed Musa is handed a rare Premier League start - just his seventh of the season - in place of Albrighton, while Shinji Okazaki returns to the starting XI as Demarai Gray drops to the bench.

3.04pm MAN UTD SUBS: Romero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Young, Martial

3.04pm MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Ibrahimovic

3.02pm LEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Benalouane, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Gray

3.02pm LEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy