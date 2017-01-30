Liverpool star Adam Lallana voted 2016 England Player of the Year

England's midfielder Adam Lallana attends a training session at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte on June 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is voted 2016's England Player of the Year.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:09 UK

Liverpool star Adam Lallana has been named 2016 England Player of the Year.

The 28-year-old has scooped the gong ahead of Jamie Vardy and captain Wayne Rooney after receiving 39% of votes from members of the England Supporters Club.

Last year was not an enjoyable one for the Three Lions as they crashed out of the European Championships at the last-16 stage following defeat to minnows Iceland.

After the tournament, Lallana scored his first international goal in a 1-0 victory over Slovakia, which kicked off the Three Lions' World Cup qualifying campaign.

A month later in November, Lallana continued his scoring run by netting against Scotland and Spain at Wembley.

"This award is a huge honour," Lallana told TheFA.com. "The last three winners were Rooney (2015), Rooney (2014) and Steven Gerrard (2012) so that just goes to show what a great achievement this is.

"Things have been going well this season for my club so that always helps. When you're playing well for your club then hopefully you can transmit your form into the national team and help out.

"That's what has been happening but I don't want that to be for just one season - I want to continue that for as long as possible. Off the back of a disappointing year for England as a whole, I'll be looking to definitely improve in 2017 and hopefully we can build on how it has started under Gareth Southgate, as there have been plenty of positives."

At Liverpool this season, Lallana has scored seven Premier League goals and produced as many assists in 20 appearances.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Adam Lallana, Jamie Vardy, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Coutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'
Sakho: 'I am not above the rules'
Lallana to pen new Liverpool contract?
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
