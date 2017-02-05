Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that his players will "keep fighting" for as high a Premier League finish as possible.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his players for their emphatic 3-0 win at Leicester City and insists that they will "keep fighting" for as high a Premier League finish as possible.

The English champions were humbled at the King Power Stadium as goals from from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata ensured that the visitors ended a run of three consecutive draws in the league.

Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game: "I think we played like we normally play. We played well and tried to win. They were a difficult team but that is something we are used to.

"I don't look to others [around them in the table]. If we had beat Hull and drawn with Leicester, they are still positive points. We drew with Hull and beat Leicester.

"We are still in the same position but we are closer to the others so we keep fighting."

The result sees sixth-placed Man United to move within two points of the Champions League places and only one behind fifth-placed Liverpool.