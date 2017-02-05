Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United will keep fighting for top four place'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that his players will "keep fighting" for as high a Premier League finish as possible.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his players for their emphatic 3-0 win at Leicester City and insists that they will "keep fighting" for as high a Premier League finish as possible.

The English champions were humbled at the King Power Stadium as goals from from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata ensured that the visitors ended a run of three consecutive draws in the league.

Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game: "I think we played like we normally play. We played well and tried to win. They were a difficult team but that is something we are used to.

"I don't look to others [around them in the table]. If we had beat Hull and drawn with Leicester, they are still positive points. We drew with Hull and beat Leicester.

"We are still in the same position but we are closer to the others so we keep fighting."

The result sees sixth-placed Man United to move within two points of the Champions League places and only one behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Mourinho snubs talk of "impossible deals"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
