Wayne Rooney is not included in Manchester United's squad for the Premier League meeting with Leicester City due to illness, as Jose Mourinho makes three changes.

Wayne Rooney has been left out of Manchester United's matchday squad for the Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The England international, linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks, was initially thought to have been dropped from the 18-man party.

United later confirmed that Rooney was instead absent due to illness, however, as Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Hull City in midweek.

Eric Bailly comes in for his first United appearance of 2017, while Chris Smalling and Juan Mata are also brought back into the fold after missing out against Hull.

Daley Blind, Michael Carrick and Phil Jones are the three men to make way, with the latter missing out on the squad entirely after picking up an injury on Wednesday evening.

In terms of the hosts, Claudio Ranieri has made two changes from the 1-0 loss to Burnley five days ago, with Shinji Okazaki and Ahmed Musa earning recalls to the side in attack.

Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton drop down to the bench, as fallen champions City look for just a second win in 18 league and cup ties against Man United.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Benalouane, King, Albrighton, Gray, Kapustka

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Subs: Romero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Martial

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the East Midlands with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.