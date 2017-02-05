Feb 5, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Jesus (11', 92')
De Bruyne (42'), Sterling (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (81')
Llorente (60'), Cork (74')

Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus will start while he keeps scoring goals'

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
As long as Gabriel Jesus keeps scoring, he will keep his place in the Manchester City side, manager Pep Guardiola has claimed.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 17:45 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will keep his place in the club's starting XI while he keeps scoring.

The 19-year-old Brazilian prolonged his English football honeymoon by scoring a brace - including a winner in stoppage time - to seal a 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Sunday.

Jesus was picked to lead the Man City line ahead of Sergio Aguero for the second game in a row, and Guardiola admitted that there was no reason to take him out of the side.

Asked if Jesus would keep playing as long as he keeps scoring, Guardiola told Sky Sports News: "What do you think? Of course, yeah.

"But it's not just about the goals, we had a problem this season with the goals, but he has this ability. The first five, ten minutes against Tottenham he showed us everything, so it's good. It's necessary in teams to have one person who scores goals.

"We are so delighted with what he has done. He is a real fighter, wins duels and he is a striker with the sense of the goal. He's 19 years old, so we are so happy, happy with what the club have done and to have him here."

Man City agreed a £27m deal for Jesus in August, the player staying at Palmeiras for the remainder of the Brazilian league season and helping them claim the title in November.

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Chelsea eye summer swoop for Aguero
>
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: Gabriel Jesus double earns Manchester City late win over Swansea City
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus will start while he keeps scoring goals'
Team News: Aguero benched as Jesus starts for Man CityJesus: 'Guardiola call sealed Man City deal'Report: Chelsea eye summer swoop for AgueroGuardiola: Aguero "most important" City playerGuardiola 'undecided' on Bravo return
Bilic rules out making Joe Hart moveReal Madrid 'want Aguero this summer'Inter plotting summer bid for Aguero?Man City's Sagna fails in FA fine appealYaya Toure returns to Man City CL squad
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand