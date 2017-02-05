As long as Gabriel Jesus keeps scoring, he will keep his place in the Manchester City side, manager Pep Guardiola has claimed.

The 19-year-old Brazilian prolonged his English football honeymoon by scoring a brace - including a winner in stoppage time - to seal a 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Sunday.

Jesus was picked to lead the Man City line ahead of Sergio Aguero for the second game in a row, and Guardiola admitted that there was no reason to take him out of the side.

Asked if Jesus would keep playing as long as he keeps scoring, Guardiola told Sky Sports News: "What do you think? Of course, yeah.

"But it's not just about the goals, we had a problem this season with the goals, but he has this ability. The first five, ten minutes against Tottenham he showed us everything, so it's good. It's necessary in teams to have one person who scores goals.

"We are so delighted with what he has done. He is a real fighter, wins duels and he is a striker with the sense of the goal. He's 19 years old, so we are so happy, happy with what the club have done and to have him here."

Man City agreed a £27m deal for Jesus in August, the player staying at Palmeiras for the remainder of the Brazilian league season and helping them claim the title in November.