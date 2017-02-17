Paul Scholes believes that Toni Kroos could be the missing piece for Manchester United, describing him as the "best in the world" in his deep-lying position.

Paul Scholes has suggested that Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos would be a "perfect" option for former club Manchester United alongside Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have slowly managed to get the best out of their world-record signing, utilising him alongside one of Michael Carrick or Ander Herrera in a deep-defensive role.

Scholes, who has been critical of Pogba in the past, believes that Germany international Kroos - who has one goal and nine assists in 16 La Liga appearances this term - should be near the top of United's summer wishlist.

"I really like Toni Kroos," he told German magazine Kicker. "When I came to the end of my career, I watched him closely and tried to play like Kroos.

"I was a rather forward-looking midfielder, but Toni is the best in the world, and Kroos would be perfect next to Pogba and Ander Herrera at United."

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich for a fee of £20m three years ago, with Xabi Alonso heading the opposite way.