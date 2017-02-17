Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to target Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Paul Scholes believes that Toni Kroos could be the missing piece for Manchester United, describing him as the "best in the world" in his deep-lying position.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 20:56 UK

Paul Scholes has suggested that Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos would be a "perfect" option for former club Manchester United alongside Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have slowly managed to get the best out of their world-record signing, utilising him alongside one of Michael Carrick or Ander Herrera in a deep-defensive role.

Scholes, who has been critical of Pogba in the past, believes that Germany international Kroos - who has one goal and nine assists in 16 La Liga appearances this term - should be near the top of United's summer wishlist.

"I really like Toni Kroos," he told German magazine Kicker. "When I came to the end of my career, I watched him closely and tried to play like Kroos.

"I was a rather forward-looking midfielder, but Toni is the best in the world, and Kroos would be perfect next to Pogba and Ander Herrera at United."

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich for a fee of £20m three years ago, with Xabi Alonso heading the opposite way.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Herrera: 'Man Utd best club in England'
>
View our homepages for Paul Scholes, Toni Kroos, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Xabi Alonso, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to target Toni Kroos
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
 Referee Mark Clattenburg gestures during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Juan Mata incident 'played part in Mark Clattenburg departure'
Ibrahimovic: 'I am like Indiana Jones'UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba anticsPogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clashUnited secure Victor Lindelof agreement?
Jose Mourinho warns against complacencyIbrahimovic: 'We can still do better'EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upResult: Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives United breathing spaceScholes urges Anthony Martial consistency
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to target Toni Kroos
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Barcelona, Real Madrid interested in Arsene Wenger?
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid win
Bale in line for Real Madrid returnBilic: 'Luka Modric my dream signing'James Rodriguez wants long-term Madrid stayBenzema "really proud" of performanceSergio Ramos reveals hip problem
Zidane lavishes praise on KroosRamos 'not surprised' by Barca lossZidane: 'Still work to do in last-16 tie'Team News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, BenzemaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand