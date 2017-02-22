Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney returns to training after missing the last four games.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has taken part in training ahead of Wednesday night's Europa League tie against Saint-Etienne.

The England skipper has missed United's last four games due to a leg injury, and there were suggestions that he would be forced to sit out of this Sunday's EFL Cup final due to a recent root canal operation.

However, as it stands, Rooney could feature in both tomorrow's last-32 second leg and the Wembley showdown against Southampton after he took part in this morning's training session.

Michael Carrick was also part of the 23-man party that trained today after sitting out on Monday, but Phil Jones has now been absent for two days running.

Rooney has not started a game since the Red Devils' 4-0 rout over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on January 29.

The Europa match has been pushed forward from the usual Thursday night spot due to Lyon also competing in the knockout round, and under UEFA rules, teams who are in close proximity are not permitted to play on the same evening.