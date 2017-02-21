General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Paul Scholes wants Michael Carrick extension

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes urges Jose Mourinho to hand Michael Carrick another one-year deal at Old Trafford.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has urged Jose Mourinho to hand Michael Carrick another one-year contract at Old Trafford.

Mourinho extended Carrick's contract by 12 months when he arrived in Manchester last summer, but discussions over another new deal for the 35-year-old are yet to begin.

Earlier this month, Mourinho hinted that he would not be offering the Englishman another extension, but Scholes has insisted that his former teammate is "definitely worth another year".

"He's definitely worth another year, Michael," Scholes told Goal.com. "He's not a player who burns himself out in games, he's more of a controlled player, he's a fit lad but he always knows where to be on a football pitch.

"He's always in the right place, he plays his position brilliantly and when he came into the team from October onwards there were something like 16, 17 or 18 games maybe where they didn't lose.

"He had a big influence on people like Paul Pogba, he got the best out of him and [Ander] Herrera. He's just tailed off a little bit over the last couple of weeks but I still think he's got a part to play."

Carrick, who has made 20 appearances for Man United this season, has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one Champions League trophy during his time at Old Trafford.

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
