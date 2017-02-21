Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly use his pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are believed to have revived their pursuit of Kroos, who was linked to the North-West outfit in 2014.

However, according to Don Balon, Mourinho will ease off if Madrid end their interest in De Gea, but should the Spanish giants make a move for the goalkeeper, United will go all out for Kroos.

De Gea came close to moving to the Bernabeu in 2015, but the relevant paperwork was not completed before the deadline and the transfer fell through.

Not long after, the Spaniard penned a new long-term contract at Old Trafford, but rumours that he could eventually move to Madrid continue to rumble on.

The 26-year-old signed for United from Atletico Madrid in 2011.