Paul Scholes: 'Manchester United not far away'

Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 39, attends a press conference during a promotional trip in Singapore on March 22, 2014
Paul Scholes says that Manchester United are "only a couple of players away" from once again being a force in English and European football.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that the Red Devils are "only a couple of players away" from once again being a force in English and European football.

The 20-time English champions have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club in 2013, but there have been signs of progression under Jose Mourinho this season.

Scholes feels that his former team are close to challenging for the top prizes once again, and has called on the board to make a big-money move for either Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann or Manchester City's Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

"They're only a couple of players away. I would bring in a controlling midfield player. A centre-forward to help Ibrahimovic. Griezmann - or Aguero wouldn't be bad!" Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"We'll have to see defensively when they play Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That will determine whether he needs a centre half. Right-back, left-back not a problem. Goalkeeper not a problem, unless Real Madrid want him [David de Gea]."

Man United are still sixth in the Premier League table despite being unbeaten in the league since October, but are now just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
