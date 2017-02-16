Paul Scholes says that Manchester United are "only a couple of players away" from once again being a force in English and European football.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that the Red Devils are "only a couple of players away" from once again being a force in English and European football.

The 20-time English champions have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club in 2013, but there have been signs of progression under Jose Mourinho this season.

Scholes feels that his former team are close to challenging for the top prizes once again, and has called on the board to make a big-money move for either Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann or Manchester City's Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

"They're only a couple of players away. I would bring in a controlling midfield player. A centre-forward to help Ibrahimovic. Griezmann - or Aguero wouldn't be bad!" Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"We'll have to see defensively when they play Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That will determine whether he needs a centre half. Right-back, left-back not a problem. Goalkeeper not a problem, unless Real Madrid want him [David de Gea]."

Man United are still sixth in the Premier League table despite being unbeaten in the league since October, but are now just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal.