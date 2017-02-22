Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Wayne Rooney not fit to feature'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that Wayne Rooney's absence from his latest Europa League squad is down to injury.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that Wayne Rooney's absence from his latest Europa League squad is down to injury and not a tactical decision.

Rooney was seen training with Man United at the club's training complex on Tuesday morning, but was left out of the travelling 20-man squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32 second leg with Saint-Etienne.

Mourinho has confirmed that his captain took part in the warm-up and a light session, but was not fit to undergo a full session and is therefore still a doubt for Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton due to a 'little muscular problem'.

"It was the first time he had trained and he didn't train 100% with the group. He was doing the warm-up and the basic things but then the rest of the session was higher intensity. So no chance for tomorrow. He is not here, he is back training. Let's see for Sunday," Mourinho told reporters.

Man United will take a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their clash with Saint-Etienne.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
