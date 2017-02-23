A report claims that Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is in China to discuss a deal for the 31-year-old to leave Manchester United.

Earlier this week, Man United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he 'could not guarantee' that Rooney would remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the month.

The club captain has struggled for first-team action in recent months due to a number of minor injuries and loss of form, which has led to suggestions that the forward could seek pastures new.

The Chinese transfer window does not close until February 28 and a wide range of reports have claimed that Rooney's representative Stretford is currently in China discussing a potential deal.

Rooney, who joined Man United at the age of 18 and is the club's all-time record goalscorer, is said to be keen on remaining with the Red Devils until his contract expires in the summer of 2019.

However, the England captain has played the full 90 minutes for Man United just five times since September and there are suggestions that he has been offered £1m-a-week to become the latest foreigner to join the Chinese Super League.