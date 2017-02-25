Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
2-0
Sunderland
Gueye (40'), Lukaku (78')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Gibson (35'), Oviedo (77')

David Moyes: 'Sunderland lacking quality'

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that there was a gulf in class between his side and Everton during their 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that his side do not have the quality to compete with teams like Everton in the Premier League.

The Black Cats fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Toffees at Goodison Park this afternoon, with goals from Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku ensuring an unhappy return to Merseyside for Moyes.

Sunderland almost rescued something from the game when Jermain Defoe hit the crossbar with his side just a goal down, but Moyes admitted that there was a gulf in class between the two teams on the day.

"We did ever so well to make sure it was only 1-0. We weren't good in the first half but got better in the second, we'd earned our chance, but didn't get the equaliser and gave away a poor second goal. You've got to remember the quality of Everton, where they are and what they're trying to achieve," he told reporters.

"There is a gulf in quality, but the players are giving everything they've got. If we're getting let down anywhere, we don't quite have the quality. I was disappointed we lost the first goal. We tried to frustrate the supporters. I didn't want us to concede again in the second half.

"I wasn't happy with how we played in the first half. Our passing was terrible. We didn't play with any confidence. But I said afterwards: 'Well done because at least in the second half you turned it round.' We've still got our time to run into form yet."

The defeat leaves Sunderland still bottom of the table, now three points from safety.

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
