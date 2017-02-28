Former Manchester United favourite Paul Ince advises Wayne Rooney to rejoin Everton.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has urged current Red Devils captain Wayne Rooney to rejoin his former club Everton.

The England international is expected to leave Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football at the end of the season, and Ince believes that Goodison Park is the ideal destination.

"If he decided to go there, he's going to a team with an excellent manager in a side that are pushing forwards and want to play good football," Ince wrote on his Paddy Power blog.

"There are good players coming through and they are only looking onwards and upwards. A move back to Everton would also mean he could be the main man again.

"Like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] is at Manchester United at the moment, he would be the leader. Young players would look up to him and the fans would welcome him back home."

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has hinted that he would welcome the opportunity to sign Rooney, although the Blues are expected to face competition for his signature from the Chinese Super League.