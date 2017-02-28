Steve Walsh: 'Everton would consider Wayne Rooney return'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Everton director of football Steve Walsh says that the club would be interested in signing Wayne Rooney from Manchester United should the opportunity arise.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 13:09 UK

Everton director of football Steve Walsh has said that the club would consider a bid for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney should he become available at the end of the season.

Rooney began his career at Everton before moving to Old Trafford in 2004, since when he has become the leading all-time goalscorer for both the Red Devils and England.

However, the 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at United since the arrival of Jose Mourinho and has been widely tipped to leave the club this summer, and Walsh talked up the possibility of the striker returning to Goodison Park.

"Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players that has ever played the game in England and for us not to be interested would be wrong. He started his career here and if the opportunity arose that he could come back and it sat well with everyone it is something we would consider," he told Sky Sports News.

"He is a class apart, he sees things, and all the things that have been said about Wayne are true. He comes into that category of being one of England's greatest ever players, so why wouldn't we be interested? I think the whole thing would be euphoric. I think we could sell a lot of shirts, that's for sure.

"But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Wayne is contracted to Manchester United and made a decision to continue to play for them. Let's wait and see what happens in the future."

Rooney, who scored 17 goals in 77 appearances for Everton before leaving the club, has made just eight Premier League starts all season.

Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
