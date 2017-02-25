Tony Pulis challenges his West Bromwich Albion players to push on from their positive run of form after winning four league games in succession at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has admitted to feeling tense after his side failed to kill off Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Baggies recovered from a goal down at The Hawthorns to lead 2-1 midway through, courtesy of goals from Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley.

After seeing his side pick up a seventh home win in eight outings, Pulis was quick to warn his players that they cannot afford to let their standards drop, having seen Bournemouth come close to snatching a late leveller if not for the work of Ben Foster.

"We've got 40 points so I think we'll be okay," Pulis joked to reporters. "I don't think we'll have to be looking over our shoulder. But I want a performance now every week and to make sure we play football.

"We played it through the pitch again today with purpose - not backwards or square or sideways. But what we do need to do is be more clinical in the final third. We scored two good goals and responded well to going behind early.

"But the disappointing thing is, and I know they had a couple of late chances and Ben (Foster) has had to make a couple of good saves, the game should have been out of their reach. We should have scored a third goal during that time when we were on top."

West Brom, who are one spot off potentially qualifying for a place in Europe, have now won four on the spin on home soil in the top flight.