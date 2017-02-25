Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Result: West Bromwich Albion beat Bournemouth to tighten grip on eighth place

West Bromwich Albion's Welsh Head Coach Tony Pulis gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7, 20
Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley find the net against Bournemouth to earn West Bromwich Albion a 2-1 win - their fourth Premier League home victory in succession.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 17:24 UK

West Bromwich Albion have made it seven wins from their last eight home outings by seeing off Bournemouth 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies recovered from a goal down to pick up three more points in the West Midlands, seeing them tighten their hold on eighth place in the Premier League table.

Joshua King's early penalty gave the Cherries hope of ending their alarming run of three-successive defeats, but Albion soon hit back through Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley to make it four wins on the spin on their own patch.

Prior to King's opener, which came as a result of Alan Nyom pulling down Ryan Fraser in the box, Nacer Chadli saw an attempt deflect into the welcoming hands of Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth had never previously tasted defeat to West Brom in a Premier League encounter, and they appeared to be well up for this one as Adam Smith forced Ben Foster into a smart save.

The match turned on its head soon after, however, as Dawson's driven shot deflected beyond Boruc to level things up and McAuley found a way through from close range to put his side ahead.

Albion thought that they had breathing space when Chadli nodded in Chris Brunt's corner 50 minutes in, but referee Mark Clattenburg - with help from his officials - ruled it out following a clash of heads in the box.

Fresh from becoming a father for the first time, Harry Arter sent a shot narrowly wide of the upright, while King could only head over from a Smith cross.

Just when the chances looked to have dried up, Lys Mousset tested Foster with a stinging shot at the death and headed wide from the resulting corner.

There was still time for Tyrone Mings to also test Foster in the dying stages, with the big stop from range ensuring Albion have now lost just one of their last eight league outings overall.

More to follow...

