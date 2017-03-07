Romelu Lukaku is reportedly on the verge of signing a new five-year contract at Everton.

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to sign a new five-year contract at Everton.

The striker's long-term future at Goodison Park was questioned last summer amid reports that he was looking elsewhere following Roberto Martinez's departure as manager.

After Ronald Koeman was appointed, Lukaku, who was linked with a return to Chelsea, opted to remain at the Merseyside outfit and has gone on to score 19 goals in all competitions.

The Belgian's agent Mino Raiola recently revealed that his client intends to extend his stay at Everton, and now journalist Jim White has claimed on talkSPORT that the forward is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a new five-year deal.

Lukaku joined the Toffees permanently in the summer of 2014 for £28m after spending the previous season on loan from Chelsea, where he made just 10 Premier League appearances in three years.

The 23-year-old is one goal shy of the division's current top scorer Harry Kane, who has netted 19 times for Tottenham Hotspur.