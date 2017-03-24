Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill once again includes Everton midfielder James McCarthy in his squad despite concerns over his fitness.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has been included in a provisional 39-man squad for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Wales later this month.

McCarthy was forced to sit out of his side's win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday due to a hamstring injury, but for the third time this season is called up for international duty despite concerns over his fitness.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has previously criticised the decisions to include the 26-year-old in the last two Ireland squads while he was recovering from groin and hamstring injuries respectively, but manager Martin O'Neill is confident that McCarthy is on the verge of being ready to return.

"At least Everton can't blame us this time, I hope, James hasn't been with us for months. I spoke to James the other day and he expects to be training by the end of this week, so we'll see then," he told reporters.

O'Neill has also included Reading midfielder Liam Kelly and Brentford defender John Egan in his squad for the first time.

"I have known John since his days at Sunderland when he was only a kid. He has earned this call-up. We're telling lads that we're watching them at club level to see what they are doing," he added.

Ireland face Wales in a World Cup qualifier on March 24 before taking on Iceland in a friendly four days later.