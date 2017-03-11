West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is full of praise for Ross Barkley following his impressive showing in Everton's 3-0 win over the Baggies at Goodison Park.

Tony Pulis has claimed that Ross Barkley produced his best 90 minutes of football in an Everton shirt during the 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old pulled the strings as the Toffees cantered to a convincing victory at Goodison Park on Saturday, moving them seven points clear of their opponents and within touching distance of the top six.

West Brom boss Pulis echoed the thoughts of opposite number Ronald Koeman, who himself hailed the performance of Barkley post-match, while also lauding former Baggies striker Romelu Lukaku following his 19th goal of the season.

"That's the best I've seen Barkley play and I've been up against him a few times," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "Then there's Lukaku who is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Those two up front are very very good and that's the difference these clubs have."

West Brom have now conceded in each of their last 13 Premier League away games, last keeping a clean sheet in their opening-game win over Crystal Palace.