Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
3-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Mirallas (39'), Schneiderlin (45'), Lukaku (82')
Barry (81')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Yacob (73'), Dawson (88')

Tony Pulis lauds 'best ever' Ross Barkley display

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is full of praise for Ross Barkley following his impressive showing in Everton's 3-0 win over the Baggies at Goodison Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Tony Pulis has claimed that Ross Barkley produced his best 90 minutes of football in an Everton shirt during the 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old pulled the strings as the Toffees cantered to a convincing victory at Goodison Park on Saturday, moving them seven points clear of their opponents and within touching distance of the top six.

West Brom boss Pulis echoed the thoughts of opposite number Ronald Koeman, who himself hailed the performance of Barkley post-match, while also lauding former Baggies striker Romelu Lukaku following his 19th goal of the season.

"That's the best I've seen Barkley play and I've been up against him a few times," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "Then there's Lukaku who is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Those two up front are very very good and that's the difference these clubs have."

West Brom have now conceded in each of their last 13 Premier League away games, last keeping a clean sheet in their opening-game win over Crystal Palace.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman praises Lukaku, Barkley
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Ross Barkley, Tony Pulis, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Tony Pulis lauds 'best ever' Ross Barkley display
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
Koeman praises Lukaku, BarkleyTeam News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Koeman "will do everything" to keep Barkley
Yannick Bolasie undergoes second operationSchneiderlin: 'I believe in Everton project'Ancelotti denies interest in ColemanLukaku 'to pen five-year Everton deal'Joel Robles wants to prolong Everton stay
> Everton Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Tony Pulis lauds 'best ever' Ross Barkley display
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
Team News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesWest Brom pondering summer Terry bidKoeman: 'Everton must increase lead'Pulis 'calm' over contract situationPulis: Wenger has done a "remarkable" job
Steve Cook attracting interest from Albion?Allardyce heaps praise on Sakho, TomkinsTony Pulis: "We've had an off day"Result: Palace edge out of dropzoneTeam News: Phillips still out for West Brom
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 