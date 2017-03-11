Everton manager Ronald Koeman heaps praise upon Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley after their 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has heaped praise upon Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley after their efforts in the side's 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Lukaku became the Toffees' all-time leading goalscorer last week and added another to his tally at Goodison Park today with assistance from Barkley, who has switched position to a free role in recent weeks.

The result solidified Everton's grip on seventh place in the table and left them just three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal with 10 games of the season to go.

"It was an outstanding team performance," Koeman told BBC Sport after the game. "In the second half, we controlled it. Our defensive organisation from set plays was outstanding.

"We will always score because we have those types of players. Normally Romelu Lukaku will score in every game. But you need to fight, defend and run. The pressing in midfield was outstanding.

"Ross Barkley always worked hard and listened. We changed his position in the team so he's not in midfield. In a free role, he can be creative for Romelu.

"Our target is to play next season in Europe. We know maybe seventh position will bring it."

Next up for Everton is a home encounter with relegation-threatened Hull City next Saturday.