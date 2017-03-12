Ronald Koeman jokingly quips that he will sign Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract himself to end speculation surrounding the striker's future.

The 23-year-old drew level with Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot by scoring his 19th of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

With 10 games still remaining, Lukaku has already claimed his best Premier League tally, prompting Toffees fans to become even keener to see the Belgian sign the contract that has been on the table since December.

"It's still close to being signed - maybe I need to sign that contract then we can finish with all the stories," Koeman told Sky Sports News.

"What we like is that strikers find the best position at the time in the game and normally that is around the box.

"But sometimes if you drop to the left or right that makes space for other players and that was the message before the game - we need running players."

Lukaku has scored 81 goals and registered 28 assists in 156 appearances for Everton since joining them on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in 2013.