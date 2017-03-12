General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman jokes: 'I should sign new Romelu Lukaku contract myself'

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman jokingly quips that he will sign Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract himself to end speculation surrounding the striker's future.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Ronald Koeman has joked that he will sign Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract himself to end speculation surrounding the striker's future.

The 23-year-old drew level with Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot by scoring his 19th of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park.

With 10 games still remaining, Lukaku has already claimed his best Premier League tally, prompting Toffees fans to become even keener to see the Belgian sign the contract that has been on the table since December.

"It's still close to being signed - maybe I need to sign that contract then we can finish with all the stories," Koeman told Sky Sports News.

"What we like is that strikers find the best position at the time in the game and normally that is around the box.

"But sometimes if you drop to the left or right that makes space for other players and that was the message before the game - we need running players."

Lukaku has scored 81 goals and registered 28 assists in 156 appearances for Everton since joining them on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in 2013.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman praises Lukaku, Barkley
>
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Ronald Koeman, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman jokes: 'I should sign new Romelu Lukaku contract myself'
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton ease past West Bromwich Albion to close gap on sixth
Pulis lauds 'best ever' Barkley displayKoeman praises Lukaku, BarkleyTeam News: Two changes for Everton against BaggiesGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'Koeman: 'Everton must increase lead'
Koeman "will do everything" to keep BarkleyYannick Bolasie undergoes second operationSchneiderlin: 'I believe in Everton project'Ancelotti denies interest in ColemanLukaku 'to pen five-year Everton deal'
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 