Gary Cahill pays tribute to Harry Kane

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane "is definitely up there" in terms of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Kane, 23, has netted five goals in his last two Premier League appearances for Spurs, while he has 24 in all competitions for the London club this season.

Cahill, who plays alongside Kane at international level for England, has paid tribute to the centre-forward, branding his finishing "incredible".

"The forwards in this league you have to be very wary of and Harry Kane is definitely up there. I have trained with him and his finishing is incredible," Cahill told talkSPORT.

"I think you forget how young he is, it is incredible really. I think he has proven over the last few seasons consistently playing and producing the goals, he is a great finisher."

Kane has netted 88 goals in 155 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.