Gary Cahill pays tribute to Harry Kane

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill says that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane "is definitely up there" in terms of the best strikers in the Premier League.
Friday, March 10, 2017

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane "is definitely up there" in terms of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Kane, 23, has netted five goals in his last two Premier League appearances for Spurs, while he has 24 in all competitions for the London club this season.

Cahill, who plays alongside Kane at international level for England, has paid tribute to the centre-forward, branding his finishing "incredible".

"The forwards in this league you have to be very wary of and Harry Kane is definitely up there. I have trained with him and his finishing is incredible," Cahill told talkSPORT.

"I think you forget how young he is, it is incredible really. I think he has proven over the last few seasons consistently playing and producing the goals, he is a great finisher."

Kane has netted 88 goals in 155 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'I have changed my diet'
Harry Kane: 'I have changed my diet'
Harry Kane picks up Premier League Player of the Month accolade for February
