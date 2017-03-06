Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-2
Chelsea
Lanzini (92')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Hazard (25'), Costa (50')
Fabregas (45')

Gary Cahill: 'Premier League title race is not over'

Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that the Premier League title race is not over, despite the Blues holding a 10-point advantage at the top of the table.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 14:42 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that he and his teammates are ignoring any suggestion that the Premier League title race is already over.

After their 2-1 victory against West Ham United on Monday night, Chelsea hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table but Cahill has indicated that the team are only focused on the next game as they look to maintain their current advantage over their rivals.

The 31-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I cannot stress enough it's not over, we've got a difficult month next month which is going to be important obviously. We're focused, we're not listening to any noise, we know what we're doing, we're fully ready to try to see this over the line.

"We have put ourselves in a good position. I've been there before, when we won the league we were eight points clear of City and all of a sudden we were level on goal difference. I know the points can disappear. That's why we need to keep focused.

Chelsea can ensure that they become champions by registering 26 points from their remaining 11 games.

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mata eager to rectify Chelsea thrashing
>
View our homepages for Gary Cahill, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Gary Cahill: 'Premier League title race is not over'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal 'will refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival'
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Conte "pleased" with win over West HamHazard wants title as soon as possibleResult: Chelsea march on with win over West HamTeam News: Andy Carroll returns to West Ham XI
Conte: 'Only champions are remembered'Matic: 'Title-winning experience key'Stamford Bridge redevelopment approvedGuardiola: Chelsea "almost unstoppable"Preview: West Ham vs. Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 