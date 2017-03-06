Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that the Premier League title race is not over, despite the Blues holding a 10-point advantage at the top of the table.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that he and his teammates are ignoring any suggestion that the Premier League title race is already over.

After their 2-1 victory against West Ham United on Monday night, Chelsea hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table but Cahill has indicated that the team are only focused on the next game as they look to maintain their current advantage over their rivals.

The 31-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I cannot stress enough it's not over, we've got a difficult month next month which is going to be important obviously. We're focused, we're not listening to any noise, we know what we're doing, we're fully ready to try to see this over the line.

"We have put ourselves in a good position. I've been there before, when we won the league we were eight points clear of City and all of a sudden we were level on goal difference. I know the points can disappear. That's why we need to keep focused.

Chelsea can ensure that they become champions by registering 26 points from their remaining 11 games.