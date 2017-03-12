Mar 12, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Millwall
 

Harry Kane: 'Millwall loan spell made me into a man'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says his loan spell at Millwall played a crucial part in his development as a player and 'turned him into a man'.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 16:48 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that his loan spell at Millwall played a key part in his development as a player.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2011-12 season at The Den, where he scored seven goals in 22 appearances for the then-Championship side.

Kane, currently top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 19 strikes, admits that his time with the Lions was a tough but rewarding experience that toughened him up.

Speaking ahead of the two sides' FA Cup quarter-final meeting on Sunday, he told Sky Sports News: "It was a big part of my development. I had a great time at Millwall, I enjoyed my loan spell there.

"I was 18 at the time playing in the Championship, we were in a relegation battle and it really turned me into a man. Playing in difficult, high-pressure games and I managed to come out of it positively. It will be interesting to play them again."

Kane also had stints on loan at Norwich City and Leicester City.

Ben Davies of Spurs shoots towards goal during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Offs Round Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and AEL Limassol FC on August 28, 2014
Read Next:
Ben Davies pens new Spurs contract
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Ben Davies of Spurs shoots towards goal during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Offs Round Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and AEL Limassol FC on August 28, 2014
Ben Davies signs two-year extension with Tottenham Hotspur
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'Millwall loan spell made me into a man'
 Sports Mole logo
Maximilian Philipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'
Spurs keen on Burnley striker Gray?Redknapp: 'Spurs must finish above Arsenal'Pochettino: 'Kane form down to hard work'Pochettino not giving up on title raceKoeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'
Dele Alli: 'We dominated the game'Kane: 'I should have scored a hat-trick'Result: Tottenham strengthen hold on second placeTeam News: Kane, Vertonghen start for SpursLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Everton - as it happened
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Millwall News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane: 'Millwall loan spell made me into a man'
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct
Millwall CEO wants Harris long-term stayLeicester City lodge Millwall complaintChelsea to face Man United in quartersMet Police confirms arrests at MillwallHarris: 'Millwall inspired by Lincoln'
Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happenedRanieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHarris praises Millwall after FA Cup win
> Millwall Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 