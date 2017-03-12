Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says his loan spell at Millwall played a crucial part in his development as a player and 'turned him into a man'.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2011-12 season at The Den, where he scored seven goals in 22 appearances for the then-Championship side.

Kane, currently top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 19 strikes, admits that his time with the Lions was a tough but rewarding experience that toughened him up.

Speaking ahead of the two sides' FA Cup quarter-final meeting on Sunday, he told Sky Sports News: "It was a big part of my development. I had a great time at Millwall, I enjoyed my loan spell there.

"I was 18 at the time playing in the Championship, we were in a relegation battle and it really turned me into a man. Playing in difficult, high-pressure games and I managed to come out of it positively. It will be interesting to play them again."

Kane also had stints on loan at Norwich City and Leicester City.